Can Mike Johnson Remain Leader of a Mostly Democratic Caucus?

Once again, the Speaker will use mostly Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. Will it cost him his job in January?

It will be very interesting to see if Mike Johnson can get reelected as Speaker of the House in the next Congress. Like Kevin McCarthy before him, Johnson has actually not been working as the leader of the House GOP but rather as the leader of a mostly Democratic functional majority that works to fund the government and pay our bills on time. As a result, the House Republicans are frustrated. This dynamic cost McCarthy his job and the Democrats had to rescue Mike Johnson last May by making it clear to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that they would prevent a vote if she attempted to vacate the Speakership. Why did the Democrats save Johnson?

Well, one answer is that they didn’t want to punish him for avoiding a credit default and government shutdown, but another is simply that he serves them more than he serves his own Republican colleagues. It’s not Johnson’s fault, and it wasn’t McCarthy’s fault. Neither of them had any choice but to rely on the Democrats for votes because they did not have a functional majority without them.

We see this again with the Washington Post reporting that Johnson has reached a deal with the Democrats on “a bipartisan deal to punt a government shutdown deadline into March.” It’s filled with things the Democrats want. The federal government will pay the full cost of repairing the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. There’s disaster relief and aid to farmers: “$29 billion to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $21 billion to the Agriculture Department and another $10 billion in additional aid to farmers and ranchers.” The feds have turned over ownership of 177 acres of property around the decrepit RFK Stadium to the District of Columbia so they can redevelop it and attract the Commanders back from Maryland. For Johnson, it was either make these concessions or cause a government shutdown over the holidays.

But the high cost of the disaster aid — and the wins Democrats were able to notch in the bill — upset right-wing hard-liners within the House Republican conference. And to pass the measure before the deadline, Johnson may need support from Democrats to circumvent those members, who in past spending fights have thrown up roadblocks that tilted the government to the verge of a shutdown. A similar dispute led to the ouster of Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy (R-California), and Johnson’s speakership could hang in the balance.

In the next Congress, the Republican majority will be even smaller. Johnson will need almost every Republican member to vote for him if he wants to remain Speaker. He survived through 2024 with an assist from the Democrats largely because Donald Trump decided it wasn’t in his political interests to have a Speaker vacancy during the campaign. It appears he’s satisfied with Johnson’s loyalty and isn’t looking to push him out. And that’s what Johnson will have to rely on if he is going to survive. He’ll probably need Trump to lean on some GOP members who don’t want Johnson to keep the job or who will demand he make impossible promises in return for their vote. But I’m not certain Trump has enough pull to save Johnson. This whole dynamic will be the greatest source of power for the Democrats in DC. Yes, they’ll be locked out of the White House and in the minority in Congress, but the congressional Republicans still don’t have the votes on their own to pay our bills on time or to pass the appropriations bills that keep the government operational. The House Democrats are essentially in the majority for this reason. No, they don’t control the committees and they can’t set the agenda, but they have enormous leverage because the Republicans can’t make the government function on their own. This will remain true even the Republicans choose someone other than Johnson as Speaker. It’s just math. The only majority in Congress that really matters is the one that funds the government and pays the bills, and the GOP is not that majority. Ideally, the Democrats will force the issue at some point and demand a power sharing agreement and some committee chairs in return for their votes on must-pass legislation. But first we have to see if Johnson can keep going as the Speaker of a mostly Democratic caucus.