Server/Database Problems

We’ve been suffering pretty catastrophic database problems for the last few weeks, and we’ve had to do several restores that have erased both articles and comments. Nothing has worked to fix the problems so now we are doing a complete rebuild. It’s quite possible that the server will become disconnected to the database again one or more times before the rebuild is completed, so please be patient and maybe save any comments you care about so you can repost them later.

Part of the problem is that GoDaddy bought out our server company and they provide very limited access and service compared to what we had before, which makes it very hard to identify problems and work on fixes.

Everything is backed up now, so at least we won’t lose our history, but we’re still not sure we have the wherewithal to fix this thing. If not, we’ll figure out next steps, but I don’t have the budget to hire a team to do this.

One way to help out is to visit our Patreon page and become a podcast donor.

I really apologize for the inconvenience. It’s annoying me because I have a long list of things I want to write about, but it’s hard to commit when it feels like it will just get erased in a crash and I’ll have to repost it.

Wish us luck!