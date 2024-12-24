Episode 20 of the Progress Pondcast: An Interview With Mark Stier

We just published the 20th episode of the Progress Pondcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, I Heart Radio and other platforms. Our special guest is an old friend, Mark Stier, who is presently the executive director of the Pennsylvania Policy Center. His bio is truly impressive:

Marc Stier is a long-time activist, teacher, and writer. Before becoming the executive director of the Pennsylvania Policy Center, he was director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center from 2015 to 2023 and chair of the We The People–PA campaign from 2018 to 2023; executive director of Penn Action; the Pennsylvania director of Health Care for America Now, which led the grassroots effort in support of what became the Affordable Care Act in the state; and the Health Care campaign manager for SEIU Pennsylvania State Council. Stier was an academic for 25 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and a doctorate from Harvard University, both in political science. He has taught at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks; City College of New York; the University of North Carolina, Charlotte; and Temple University, where he was the associate director and internet coordinator of the Intellectual Heritage Program. Stier is the author of numerous papers on political philosophy, the history of political thought, and American politics. He is the author of the book Grassroots Advocacy and Health Care Reform, published in 2013. His two latest books, Liberalism and Communitarianism Revisited and Civilization and Its Contents: Reflections on Sex and the Culture Wars will be published in 2025. He is also co-editor of Ambiguity in the Western Tradition.

Like Brendan and me, he’s also a Philadelphia blogger. You can visit his site here. As you can see, he’s been a tireless worker for improving people’s lives, and he joined us to talk about his efforts to protect Medicaid against cuts that are part of the incoming Trump administration’s plans for paying for an extension of Trump’s tax cuts.

If you want an education on what Medicaid does, how it works, and what can be done to protect it, you won’t want to miss this podcast.