Less than 24 hours after Der Führer was sworn in as the American president, the Spanish language option at the official White House website was shut down. Those attempting to load the page were met with a “404 Page Not Found” error message complete with a redirect button to the English version that said “Go Home.” Whether the bluntness of that hateful message was intentional is not known, but after a few hours it was replaced with a more standard “Go to Home Page” button.

Normal administrations that aren’t white nationalist in nature would not make shutting down the Spanish version of the White House website one of the very first items on the to-do list.

In the U.S., 13 percent of the population speaks Spanish at home, earning it the title of the most common non-English language spoken. The U.S. also has the 2nd largest population of Spanish speakers in the world (Mexico has the largest).

That hate drives his move more than politics is easily seen by that fact that Donald Trump actually did spectacularly well with the Latino population in the 2024 election, winning as estimated 43 percent of their votes. Keeping the margin that narrow against Kamala Harris was an important factor in his victory, but since he isn’t running for office again, he has no particular reason to care about support from Latinos going forward. Of course, Trump did the same thing in his first term when he did have a reason to court the Latino vote. It’s one of many things that distinguishes him from the Bush, Obama and Biden administrations.

Here’s another:

As President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, some families are wondering if it is safe to send their children to school. In many districts, educators have sought to reassure immigrant parents that schools are safe places for their kids, despite the president’s campaign pledge to carry out mass deportations. But fears intensified for some when the Trump administration announced Tuesday it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals, ending a policy that had been in effect since 2011. “Oh, dear God! I can’t imagine why they would do that,” said Carmen, an immigrant from Mexico, after hearing that the Trump administration had rescinded the policy against arrests in “sensitive locations.” She took her two grandchildren, ages 6 and 4, to their school Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after school officials assured her it is safe. “What has helped calm my nerves is knowing that the school stands with us and promised to inform us if it’s not safe at school,” said Carmen, who spoke on condition that only her first name be used, out of fear she could be targeted by immigration officials.

I’m here to tell Carmen that it’s not safe for her grandkids in school, and that’s because the fascists have taken over the country. It’s not safe to take them to church, either, or to the emergency room. And it never will be again until the fascists are defeated.

You don’t have to support illegal immigration to want to see kids in school rather than hiding at home or making mischief on the streets. But the fascists don’t care about immigration status. They want to deport anyone who is not straight or white. That’s their ideology. It’s why Trump savagely attacked the bishop who presided over the inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral after they said, “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy…on gay, lesbian and transgender children,” and reminded him that most “immigrants are not criminals.”

Trump hit back in the early hours of Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social, calling [Right Rev Mariann] Budde a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater” who is “not very good at her job” and demanding an apology. “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” he said. “Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one,” he added.

I have news for Mariann Budde. She’s no longer safe. Trump just pardoned over 1,500 January 6 brownshirts, many of whom are violent criminals now hardened by jail time. They will commit violence in his name against anyone he casts as a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

As for minorities seeking government jobs, they ought not bother.

The Trump administration is planning to lay off all federal employees who worked in a diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility office as of this past Election Day and has instructed agencies to immediately place such workers on paid administrative leave. The guidance, from Office of Personnel Management acting Director Charles Ezell, follows an executive order from President Trump that directed all agencies to cease any DEI activities immediately. Trump has said such efforts, which President Biden emphasized and helped stand up throughout government, undermined a merit-based civil service and society. The new memorandum applies to all offices and sub-units “focusing exclusively on DEIA initiatives and programs.” By the close of business Wednesday, agencies must instruct employees of the office closures, take down any public-facing trace of those offices, withdraw any related guidance or directives they have pending and cancel all DEIA trainings. Agencies on Wednesday will also notify relevant staff of their administrative leave status leave. According to a sample letter drafted by OPM, agencies will tell employees their programs “divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars and resulted in shameful discrimination.” They will be encouraged to report any efforts since the election to obscure DEI efforts with a threat that a failure to report such actions within 10 days could result in discipline.

The fascists have been planning this takeover for a while and they’re moving fast.

.