Episode 18 of The Progress Pondcast is Live

Giuliani is broke, Maggie Haberman can’t keep up with Trump’s shitty cabinet picks, and Brendan gets dragged back onto social media.

In our first podcast since the devastating reelection of Trump (available at Spotify, Amazon, IHeartRadio and Apple), Brendan and I try to cheer everyone up at Rudy Giuliani’s expense. Then we turn our attention to Trump’s announced cabinet and the public’s inexplicable positive reaction. And we finish up on a positive note by discussing the potential of BlueSky to serve as a tool that can save both the traditional media and left-wing content producers.

