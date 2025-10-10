After more than twenty years of operating a fully independent progressive website (first Booman Tribune and then Progress Pond) I have moved my operations to Substack. I resisted this move for years even though it’s been clear to me for a long time that it made financial sense. Ultimately, I did not have much choice.

Last November, I suffered what I believe was a malicious attack on the database here. It forced me to do a bare-bones rebuild of the site, but one that lacked all the functionality of the original. Try as I might, with my limited resources, I haven’t been able to get the site back to an acceptable level. It logs people out routinely, it crashes constantly, and it loads slowly. To fix all of this would entail an investment I’d have no realistic chance of recouping.

Moving to Substack is the right choice for me now. It’s a powerful platform that allows me to also integrate the podcast and incentivizes me to create some video content as well. One stumbling block has always been my base of subscribers who are collectively responsible for giving me any voice at all. All subscribers to Progress Pond have been granted an immediate full subscription to https://martinlongman.substack.com. It’s my hope that you will continue the support you’ve provided for me here at the new place, and that you’ll get a much better experience and value.

As was the case here before the database attack, the content there will be a mix of free and paying subscriber-only material. You can become a free subscriber there, too, which should allow you to comment, and it’s a way of helping me reach a bigger audience.

For those of you who’ve been with me through the long, strange trip since the early days of the Progressive Blogosphere, I hope you aren’t sad to see another of the original blogs succumb to the realities of the modern media environment. We’ve been through a lot and had as many victories as defeats. Historians will write about the impact we had. But all good things come to an end, and it’s my time to move on to the next thing.

I’ve considered walking away from political writing altogether, but the times we live in require me to keep up the fight. Everything I’ve tried to do for the last twenty years was not aimed at my enrichment or my status, but at trying to warn against and prevent the moment we’re in now. That it’s come to this is frustrating and demoralizing and frightening, but I don’t feel like a failure because I always did what I could. I think that’s the only forward for me now.

I want to thank all my readers and supporters, and I ask you to follow me to the new place and help me keep this life project going. It’s really about saving our country. That’s what it has always been about.