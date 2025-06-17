On Episode 25 of the Progress Pondcast, Brendan and I cover a lot of ground, beginning with Donald Trump’s truly lame birthday parade and how it contrasted with the epic No Kings protests. It’s interesting to see how the media chose to cover each, including especially NPR and ABC News. Despite their fawning coverage of the parade, it’s hard to say who was more bored: the public, the president or the First Lady.

We also talk about two of the pieces I wrote this week. The first is about the travesty of renaming military bases after Confederate generals, but this time pretending that the bases are named after non-Confederate veterans, including obscure privates and a Lt. Col for the Union who was horribly injured and suffered for decades after the Civil War. The second is my piece comparing Israel’s war on Iran to the Bay of Pigs. If you don’t know why I make the comparison, you’ll want to listen in. We have something to say, too about the slap-fight over the war between Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin.

We discuss the terrible tragedy in Minnesota and the right’s disingenuous effort to cast the assassin as a Democrat. Here, again, we see the media straining their necks to find a both-sides-do-it angle, including the guy who thought about assassinating Brett Kavanaugh but thought better of it and turned himself in. Somehow, that doesn’t seem the same as actually shooting and killing Democratic officeholders and their spouses. Also, did you notice that the Trump administration quickly moved to deport the entire extended family of the man who took a blowtorch to a pro-Israeli hostage rally in Colorado but has made no move against the Minnesota assassin’s family? What do you think explains the different approach?

