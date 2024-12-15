Episode 19 of the Progress Pondcast Features My Brother Phil

Brendan and I are honored to host my brother Phillip Longman for a big discussion on where the Democrats go from here, with a big focus on the hollowing out of Main Street America. Phil, who is an expert on monopolies, has worked for publications like U.S. News & World Report, Florida Trend, and is the senior editor of the Washington Monthly. He currently works for the Open Markets Institute, a Washington DC think tank he helped to found that focuses on using “competition policy to build stronger democracies, more just and equitable societies, more innovative and sustainable economies, and a more secure and peaceful world.”

If you want more than a discussion of whether the Democrats lost due to social issues or economic issues related to free trade, this is the podcast for you. We cover a lot of ground, covering competition policies from the Civil War, the Robber Baron Era, the Progressive Era, and up into the 1970’s when Jimmy Carter, Teddy Kennedy and Ralph Nader teamed up to destroy what had made the America Dream accessible up to that point.

When Reagan removed meaningful antitrust enforcement, the game was up. We’ve been on a slow road to losing the Rust Belt and the working class ever since, and now it’s spread to the working class of all races, including in blue states and cities.

What can we do now? And who can do it? To find that out, you have to give us a listen. You can find the episode on Apple, Spotify, IHeartRadio, and Amazon, among other places.

We could also really use some support through our Patreon page to help us keep this project going. The importance of people supporting left-wing podcasters and other influencers is another subject of this episode. Simply put, the billionaires aren’t going to give us Wingnut Welfare or a fair hearing in the papers and on the cable television networks they own. It’s up to us to support our own talent if we want to compete against the Joe Rogans and Steve Bannons on the world.

If you can give, please do, but I hope you give a listen either way.