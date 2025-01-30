On Day 10 of the fascist regime there was a tragic accident in Washington DC. As American Eagle Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas made a final approach to Reagan National Airport, it was clipped by a U.S. military Blackhawk helicopter and both crashed into the Potomac River. There were reportedly no survivors. Video of the crash was inconclusive as to the cause but appeared to show the plane was operating normally at the time of the collision. Intuitively, it seemed to be the fault of the Blackhawk pilot, but obviously a comprehensive investigation is required to understand what happened and who shares responsibility.

Nonetheless, the fascist regime immediately blamed nonwhite people. During an appearance in the White House Briefing Room, the leader of the fascist regime blamed Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for focusing on diversity in hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration. When challenged on this, Trump made an explicit claim that nonwhite air traffic controllers were to blame.

When asked how he could say that diversity hiring was to blame for the crash even though basic facts about the midair collision were still being sought by investigators, he said, “Because I have common sense.” “For some jobs, we need the highest level of genius,” he said. Of the F.A.A. under Mr. Obama, Mr. Trump said: “They actually came out with a directive, too white.”

He added “but we want people who are competent,” and that nonwhites are undesirable because air traffic controllers must have “the highest level of genius” and be “psychologically superior.”

This messaging was then reinforced by other members of the regime:

Mr. Trump appeared in the White House briefing room with Vice President JD Vance; the newly sworn-in transportation secretary, Sean Duffy; and the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. All three men began their comments by praising Mr. Trump’s leadership and repeating that they would eliminate diversity requirements and focus on competence.

Transportation Reichsminister Sean Duffy suggested that hiring nonwhites was a failure to hire “the best and the brightest,” and promised the regime would return to hiring based on this presumed superior merit and excellence of whites. Deputy Führer J.D. Vance suggested that hiring incompetent nonwhites caused stress to competent whites and impacted their performance. Reichskriegsminister Pete Hegseth stated “We will have the best and brightest in every position possible. The era of DEI [diversity hiring] is gone at the Defense Department.”

There’s no evidence that the air traffic controllers were to blame for the crash, irrespective of their race, ethnicity or other minority status.

These things will continue until the fascist regime is defeated.