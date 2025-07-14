Will a Boycott Movement Emerge Against the World Cup and Olympics?

It’s my understanding that Berlin was awarded the 1936 Olympic Games as a way to show support for the struggling Weimar Republic. It made sense because, at the time of the selection, it was already understood that the Republic was under pressure from undemocratic, reactionary forces, particularly Adolf Hitler’s National Socialists party. Obviously, this gesture did not have to hoped for effect.

It was not long after the Nazis took power in 1933, that reports start coming in about the persecution of Jews, including among the German athletes. Doubts began to grow about the morality of holding the Olympics in Germany, and these doubts only grew in 1934 and 1935 and 1936. There was even an alternative Olympics, dubbed the “Olimpiada Popular,” set up in Barcelona which was canceled at the last moment after athletes had already started to arrive when the Spanish Civil War broke out.

The strongest boycott movement was in the United States, but it was opposed by Avery Brundage, an American who had competed in the 1912 Olympics with Jim Thorpe and was serving as the president of the American Olympic Committee (AOC). In the end, Brundage prevailed and the international boycott movement collapsed. The Nazis used the Olympics to present their country as a vibrant, tolerant society. In retrospect, the decision looks like a poor one, but in fairness no one could imagine the Holocaust before it happened.

So far, I haven’t seen any serious organized talk of a boycott of the 2026 World Cup or the 2028 Olympics, both of which are to be hosted in the United States, But there is real concern about the direction of the country under Donald Trump. This wasn’t helped when he hijacked the awards stage on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while English soccer team Chelsea was celebrating its victory in the Club World Cup. Trump was booed lustily several times throughout the afternoon, and the Chelsea players appeared confused about his presence.

But the concern is less about his desire for self-aggrandizement or his boorish behavior than his immigration policies and disregard for human rights. Some World Cup qualifying teams, like Iran, may not be allowed to have any fans attend. Even if those travel restrictions are lifted, how can anyone be sure they won’t be arrested and shipped to a third country like El Salvador or South Sudan? Maybe they’ll wind up in Alligator Alcatraz, with no due process. It doesn’t help that Trump has put Andrew Giuliani in charge of the World Cup when everyone knows his father’s disregard for the law.

Trump, and his administration, are very clear that he hopes to use the World Cup and Olympics as showcases to America’s greatness.

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, said Trump is committed “to promoting national pride, hospitality, and economic opportunity.” “These games will be a historic opportunity to unite the nation, celebrate America, and reinforce our status as a premier global destination for major events,” he said.