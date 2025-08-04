The situation in Gaza is complicated and presents a lot of conflicting emotions. It’s just not the case that most New York City Jews are comfortable taking an uncritically pro-Israel stance on the issue, so it’s understandable that they aren’t imposing that expectation on politicians.

There are still some surprises here. Jewish Americans have noticed an uptick in anti-Semitism since the war in Gaza began, and they’re feeling insecure. It’s one thing to give Mamdami a pass to criticize Israel, but another to trust him as a protector. This is even more notable considering the controversy over whether or not Mamdami would condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.” To many Jews, the phrase sounds like support for terrorism directed at Jews in countries outside of Israel. That’s understandable considering the use of suicide bombers to blow up buses and restaurants, particularly during the Second Intifada.

But, of course, the phrase can also mean an effort to unite the world behind the Palestinians’ cause. Neither meaning is particularly comforting, which is why we might expect Mamdami to pay a heavier price for his slow decision to disown the saying. But, I think the truth here is that New York Jews are a lot more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than outside observers expect. This is especially true when it comes specifically to Gaza. You don’t have to support a two-state solution to see what has happened in Gaza as inhumane, or even as genocide.

Speaking at a city synagogue, Cuomo estimated that more than half of Jewish Democrats voted for Mamdami in the primary and stated, “With those young people, the under-30 people, they are pro-Palestinian and they don’t consider it being anti-Israel.” I don’t know if he’s right about the numbers, but I think he’s right about voters under thirty years of age.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that these same divisions exist in Israel, even if not to the same extent. What Netanyahu has done in reaction to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attacks is tremendously polarizing among Jews, no matter where they live. On the surface, he’s had tremendous success against the country’s traditional enemies, but at a staggering moral price.

It really will be stunning if the reaction in New York City is to elect a Muslim mayor, especially one who doesn’t shy away from criticizing Israel. But I think this should surprise people a little less than it does, and also that it’s encouraging that at a time when Israel has been at war with Muslims in at least five countries as well as Gaza and the West Bank, that American Jews can look past that and pick a mayor based on merit. It makes me think that peace could still lie somewhere in the future.

I will say, however, that this growing divide between American and Israeli Jews is something to keep an eye on, as well as the American left’s sharp drift away from supporting the government in Israel. These are both developments that could weaken Israel in the long term even as Netanyahu enjoys his short-term victories in the present.