As I continue through one of the busiest work months I have experienced during my career, I post as time permits. Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night after Disney pulled the plug on his talk show last week is a good reason to take a quick break and post. Here is his opening monologue. Jimmy gets right to the point, and stands his ground. We may be living under an authoritarian regime, but it is a regime that hasn’t quite figured out how to gain the absolute power it requires to dictate even our entertainment choices – at least not yet. Here you go: