As I continue through one of the busiest work months I have experienced during my career, I post as time permits. Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night after Disney pulled the plug on his talk show last week is a good reason to take a quick break and post. Here is his opening monologue. Jimmy gets right to the point, and stands his ground. We may be living under an authoritarian regime, but it is a regime that hasn’t quite figured out how to gain the absolute power it requires to dictate even our entertainment choices – at least not yet. Here you go:
About The Author
Don Durito
Left of center and lover of photography, music, pop culture, and life. Favorite quote - "There are no innocents. There are, however, different degrees of responsibility" (Lisbeth Salander, from Stieg Larsson's original Millennium Trilogy).
2 Comments
Let’s add John Stewart while we’re at it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK9TkLPJY6w
And John Oliver from a couple days ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohPToBog_-g