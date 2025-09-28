Every day under the fascist regime is worse than the last, meaning that every day for the foreseeable future will be the worst day of our lives. This will never be clearer than on this coming Tuesday when Donald Trump travels to the military base in Quantico, Virginia. While there he will meet with virtually every top commanding general and admiral, ranked one-star and above, along with their senior enlisted leaders. These military officers have been summoned from all over the globe, initially to meet with Secretary of Defense (or War) Pete Hegseth.

This is coming at a time when Trump has ordered the U.S. military to Portland, Oregon to protect “ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists.” He’s threatening to send troops to Memphis, Tennessee and other cities. It’s unclear if this domestic crackdown on the left is in anyway related to the meeting in Quantico, in part because no one is certain of the purpose of the meeting.

Supposedly, the meeting was called at Hegseth’s initiative and he was scheduled to talk for an hour or less about the “warrior spirit.” This seems like an insufficient reason to incur the massive security risk of assembling all our military leaders (and now our president) in one place. The expense is expected to run into the millions. And, of course, it will leave the entire planet without American military leadership in place, which will create its own vulnerabilities as long as it lasts.

I assume without proof that the meeting would not have been called if not for the murder of Charlie Kirk and the shooting that took place at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility last week. It could be that Trump is jumping in because he wants to grandstand, or it could be that the plan was always for him to attend. Either way, it is no doubt going to be an inexcusable politicization of the Pentagon.

There has been concern within the Pentagon that Hegseth would use the event to conduct a large scale purge of leadership. But there’s also a concern about what these leaders will be tasked to do. It appears that the administration wants them to take on a major domestic role.

We’ll find out soon enough. I know we will not like the answers.