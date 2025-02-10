We’ve reached the three week mark of the fascist regime, and it’s clear that elections have consequences, especially if you elect a thrice-indicted white nationalist as your president. Nowhere is this clearer than among Donald Trump’s rural base, which is already mightily suffering for the errors of its ways. It seems to have never occurred to the fascist regime that destroying USAID would mean the cancellation of huge amounts of agricultural buys for foreign aid which would leave U.S. farmers in the lurch.

Nor did it occur to the regime that freezing President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure bill would break promises to thousands of agricultural and small businesses that made investments based on promises included in that bill.

The funding freezes have also paused large projects across multiple states. The Iowa Soybean Association said Thursday that Agriculture Department payments had been suspended for a five-year Midwest Climate Smart Commodity grant that the organization secured in 2022. The $95 million deal supports over 1,000 farms in 12 Midwestern states and encourages conservation practices in producing corn, soybeans, wheat and sugar beets, the association said.

It looks even worse when you look at individual cases.

Skylar Holden, a cattle farmer in eastern Missouri, said he signed a $240,000 contract in December under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to share costs on investments for his farm. With the funding, Holden erected new fencing and installed a well. He had planned further improvements to his farm’s water system and spent $80,000 on materials and labor contracts that he expected would be partly paid back by the government. This month, an Agriculture Department representative told him the funding was paused due to Trump’s executive order… …With the money promised in his contract on hold, Holden said he’s in a bind. Up-front payments for the construction and materials he arranged for are due soon, on top of his regular operating expenses. The terms of his contract also stipulate that he must pay back the money he has already received from the department, plus interest, if he does not complete all the development outlined in the contract within five years. If the freeze continues, he said he will have to take out additional loans or sell his farm equipment and cattle.

Holden’s dilemma is being repeated all across the country. It’s a result of reckless actions by the regime which has been heedless of details and consequences in its race to destroy the administrative state.

Another example of recklessness came during Trump’s visit to the Super Bowl. For some reason, he decided to espouse a conspiracy theory that directly violates the the 14th Amendment which says: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

How did Trump question the public debt of the United States? In about as blatant a way as possible.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said his administration was examining U.S. Treasury debt payments for possible fraud and suggested that the country’s $36 trillion debt load might not be that high. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said administration officials who have been combing through payment records in an effort to identify wasteful spending have turned their attention to the debt payments that play a central role in the global financial system. “We’re even looking at Treasuries,” Trump said. “There could be a problem – you’ve been reading about that, with Treasuries and that could be an interesting problem.” He added: “It could be that a lot of those things don’t count. In other words, that some of that stuff that we’re finding is very fraudulent, therefore maybe we have less debt than we thought.”

About the worst thing a president can do is undermine global confidence in the legitimacy of U.S. treasury bonds and raise the prospect that they won’t be honored because they’re fake. I have no idea what his motivation was here but he’s constitutionally barred from making this allegation, and even if it were somehow true it would be a full-blown crisis that should not be handled by making offhand comments to the press on his plane.

These things will continue until the fascist regime is defeated.