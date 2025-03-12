A compensatory benefit of Donald Trump’s insanity is that it occasionally gives us a reason to learn things we would never have otherwise known about. For example, did you know there is a Nordic Council based in Copenhagen and made up of 87 elected members of Nordic and Baltic states? The president of the council, Heléne Björklund, strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their future.

Jens Fredirik Nielsen served on the Council as Minister of Industry and Business and Mineral Resources. And when he wasn’t playing in competitive international badminton tournaments, he founded the Greenlandic center-right Demokraatit Party, which just came in first place in Tuesday’s elections.

This was a big surprise and upset, because Greenland’s ruling United Inuit party was favored but came in third. The very pro-indepenece Naleraq Party finished in second. But the previously minor Demokraatit Party won in part because Trump’s statement in his speech on March 4 to a Joint Session of Congress that America needs Greenland “for national security and even international security” and “One way or the other, we’re going to get it” upended traditional Greenlandic politics.

The result should send a clear message to Trump that Greenland is not for sale, Demokraatit leader Jens-Friederik Nielsen told Sky News. “We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope,” he said.

Five of the six major parties that competed in the election favor independence from Denmark, and that was a preexisting sentiment among the people. The debate was really about the pace and details, and Nielsen’s party recommended a slow and steady approach. His plan will be developed after he forms a coalition government with other parties. Considering this desire to control their own affairs, it’s unsurprising that polling suggests 85 percent of Greenlandic people are opposed to becoming part of the United States.

The election was also decided on domestic issues like fisheries, education and health care, and it seems there was a general desire for change. It’s significant, however, that Nielsen is an experienced Nordic Council minister who focused on mineral resources. After all, its access to mineral resources that is driving Trump’s desire for conquest in Greenland, Canada and Ukraine (which he hopes to divide with Russia). Currently, British, Canadian and Australian interests have far more mining rights in Greenland than the Americans do, but there are ways to improve that situation without taking over the whole country against Denmark and the people’s will.

Perhaps Nielsen was put in power because the voters sensed he has the right kind of experience to negotiate over mineral rights. I can only imagine what Trump will think about haggling with a pro badminton player. I assume he will try to roll right over Nielsen and the will of the voters, because that’s what fascist leaders do.

And things will not improve here or in Greenland until this fascist regime is defeated.