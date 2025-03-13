Hey everyone! It has been almost four months since the last Midweek Cafe and Lounge. I’d say that’s been enough of a break. What say you?

John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight is one of our cable/streaming treasures, and I appreciate that he can walk the line between speaking earnestly on major political and human rights issues and being outright hilarious. The latest episode is on ICE detention. I consider this important and worth viewing.

I plan on being back regularly from here on out. I will have some travel here and there, but most weeks you can expect this feature to be back just as it was in the before time.

The jukebox is back and is limited only by your imagination. The bar is open with your favorite alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Cheers.