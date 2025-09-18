For the 400th of these (mostly) regular blog features, I present to you the opening monologue that got Jimmy Kimmel canceled. Yes, a relatively tame talk show host has become the target of cancel culture. This is what we’re dealing with.
About The Author
Don Durito
Left of center and lover of photography, music, pop culture, and life. Favorite quote - "There are no innocents. There are, however, different degrees of responsibility" (Lisbeth Salander, from Stieg Larsson's original Millennium Trilogy).
Related Posts
And the cafe and lounge is back!
March 8, 2025
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 392
May 8, 2025
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 393
May 22, 2025
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 396
June 19, 2025