Hi everyone! It’s midweek once more. And I have some music for you. Neil Young is among the recording artists I grew up on and still enjoy. Don’t Let it Bring You Down is a classic, but I really enjoyed Victoria Williams’ cover when it appeared on a compilation album of Neil Young covers (The Bridge) which came out right at the end of the 1980s. There’s a stark beauty to her interpretation that deserves repeated listenings.

As always, the bar is open and the jukebox is ready, limited only by your own imaginations. Feel free to drop in and say hello. Quick note: I will be out of town for part of next week. If I can find time to post a new Midweek Cafe and Lounge, I will. We all know that blogging and traveling don’t always go together. And the reality is that any time any of us can unplug for a bit we probably should.

Cheers!