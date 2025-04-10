Happy Wednesday! Old 47 caved quite a bit on tariffs for now. Let’s take a closer look:

Turns out that when nations who buy treasury bonds decide that the US Dollar is no longer a safe haven, they cash them in. Not good if you want to keep the Dollar as a reserve currency, or for mortgage rates, credit card interest rates, and really the US economy’s backbone. So, trade war averted for a few months perhaps. The damage is done, of course, and we may well repeat this particular chaos again in the summer. Jeez.

Alright. The bar is stocked and the jukebox is there with an infinite list of tunes. I hope to hear from some of you. Let’s get through this together.

Cheers.