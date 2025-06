Greetings. It’s the middle of the week once more. You can treat this as an open thread. This one is from a band that after their debut in the early 1990s became more and more interesting to listen to. I was recently reminded of this song’s existence while watching a sci-fi series from about 15 years ago, and let’s just say that I now am playing early aughts Radiohead during my commute:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOa–Dhu11M

Cheers.