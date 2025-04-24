Hi everyone. I ended up needing to skip a week. It has been hectic at work – perhaps more so than typical. Needless to say, that means stress. Goes with the territory. So my late night routine before going to sleep is to play some music that I find calming. This is the title track to Codona’s first album. I heard it first on an ECM sampler as a teen. That sampler album was probably the best gift my parents gave me at the time as it really opened my ears in a way that would not have happened otherwise. Codona consisted of Collin Walcott, Don Cherry, and Nana Vasconcelos. This trio would release a couple more albums after their first. Sadly, after Collin Walcott’s untimely death, this combo would end after that third album. They made some real magic together.

The bar is open and the jukebox is ready. Feel free to drop by and say hey, especially if you want to get your mind of the chaos we are all dealing with. Cheers.