Hi everyone! Did you miss me? I am so grateful to be back. It has been a long week. Well, actually 2025 has already been a long year, but that’s another story. So what have I been listening to? A lot, as always. And as always I am hopelessly eclectic. Let’s try a fairly accessible song by Faust. I have had a fascination with krautrock for more years than I would care to admit, but it’s safe to say that Kraftwerk, NEU, Cluster, Can and other West German bands have been heavily in the mix for a while now. My first Tangerine Dream LP was the gateway, but I quickly found bands that struck me as much more interesting. Anyway, here’s Jennifer:

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday. Set your clocks ahead an hour, and try not to feel jet-lagged for the next few days afterwards!

Cheers!