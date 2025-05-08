I am in the midst of one of my busiest weeks of the year, but I figured I should fly by with another video. This is 2HB by Roxy Music. Like many people around my age, Avalon-era Roxy Music is what I would have had a bit more familiarity, but thankfully I had some exposure to their early works through some good luck. This is a fan video, and other than using footage from the wrong Humphrey Bogart film (Casablanca is what the lyrics reference), it’s a reminder of early Hollywood at its finest.
About The Author
Don Durito
Left of center and lover of photography, music, pop culture, and life. Favorite quote - "There are no innocents. There are, however, different degrees of responsibility" (Lisbeth Salander, from Stieg Larsson's original Millennium Trilogy).
Related Posts
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 389
April 10, 2025
Happy Thanksgiving!
November 28, 2024
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 391
May 1, 2025
Midweek Cafe and Lounge, Volume 390
April 24, 2025