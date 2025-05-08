I am in the midst of one of my busiest weeks of the year, but I figured I should fly by with another video. This is 2HB by Roxy Music. Like many people around my age, Avalon-era Roxy Music is what I would have had a bit more familiarity, but thankfully I had some exposure to their early works through some good luck. This is a fan video, and other than using footage from the wrong Humphrey Bogart film (Casablanca is what the lyrics reference), it’s a reminder of early Hollywood at its finest.

Cheers, everyone.