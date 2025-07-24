Hi everyone. There may no longer be slow news days, but I can always find an excuse to focus on something else, for my own sanity if nothing else. If you are a fan of 1980s alt-rock bands that hailed from Athens, GA, then you might remember Pylon. This is a track from their 1983 LP, Chomp:
About The Author
Don Durito
Left of center and lover of photography, music, pop culture, and life. Favorite quote - "There are no innocents. There are, however, different degrees of responsibility" (Lisbeth Salander, from Stieg Larsson's original Millennium Trilogy).
