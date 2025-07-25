On Episode 26 of the Progress Pondcast, Brendan and I do something very atypical for us which is go down the rabbit hole of a couple of major conspiracy theories: the CIA’s relationship with Lee Harvey Oswald and Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Donald Trump.

The reason these two issues are important and related, as recent disclosures have proven, is because they both involve the federal government telling staggering lies and engaging in enormously suspicious behavior. And the result of this dishonesty is really corrosive because now the public disbelieves almost everything the government says, and this extends to most of what the media say too.

The CIA part of this involves the belated release of files related to CIA officer George Joannides who led a coverup of the CIA’s involvement with a Cuban exile group that had a run-in with Oswald in New Orleans only months before the assassination. I explain what it means, at least to the extent that it can be explained.

The Epstein aspect really focuses on why he received such a lenient sentence after his first arrest during the George W. Bush administration, and how that decision has cast suspicion on virtually everyone who works at a high level in the federal government. Half the country believes they’re part of a massive pedophilia ring.

We also talk a bit about another example that isn’t currently in the news, which is the FBI’s relationship with Whitey Bulger. Then there’s the record of NPR, which has just lost its federal funding, as a disseminator of disinformation and outright bullshit. Also, we discuss the lasting damage from the allegation that Saddam Hussein had WMD programs.

It all adds up to a very bad situation, and helps explain how Trump survived all his arrests and all the disclosures about his fraud and lies to get reelected.

You can listen on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, I Heart Radio, and Apple. The best way to support us with a subscription at Patreon. Even just $5 bucks a month will be so much of a help.

Please give a listen. I guarantee you’ll learn something.