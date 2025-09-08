The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has received vital records from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, including “Epstein’s last will and testament from 2019; the non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the U.S. attorney’s office in South Florida; contact entries between 1990 and 2019; and information about Epstein’s bank accounts.”

There’s a lot to work with in there, but most of the immediate coverage pertains to the release of the card our esteemed president crafted in 2003 for Epstein’s 50th birthday. It is exactly as described by the Wall Street Journal in their initial reporting. The Journal promised us that the card included a drawing that depicted a woman’s breasts and a “Donald” signature in the place of pubic hair. It stated that the card included typewritten text and concluded with “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump could have explained it all as an inside joke and acknowledged that he and Epstein were close friends in 2003. But he denied that he’d created the card at all, telling the Journal reporters “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

After the story was published, a Trump Truth Social post stated “President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly.”

Vice-President J.D. Vance chimed in on social media, calling the story “complete and utter bullshit” and insisting that “the idea that Donald Trump was writing poetry to Epstein” was absurd.

Then, had his lawyers file an 18-page complaint in the Southern District of Florida alleging defamation by “News Corp.; its publisher, Dow Jones; two reporters for the newspaper; News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch; and chief executive Robert Thomson.” The complaint stated that the birthday card (letter) “is a fake and the Defendants knew it when they chose to deliberately defame President Trump.”

But the card wasn’t a fake.

Trump caused his lawyers to file a frivolous lawsuit and make false declarations to the court.

It’s curious that Trump did not foresee that his denials could be easily disproven. But I guess his sense of culpability (with Trump, I could never say “guilt”) caused him to take a desperate path.

After all, the card says that it’s “wonderful” to have a “pal” like Epstein with whom he can enjoy secrets. What kind of secrets?

Well, first of all there is the drawing itself. It’s of a female body, but a fairly androgynous or pre-pubescent one. In any case, the opposite sex is clearly the subject of the shared secret. Whatever hidden things they like to do with females gives more meaning to their lives than “having everything.”

And there is a clear reference to “the last time” they saw each other when they both partook of this veiled pleasure and neither of them showed their “age.”

Why write the card in such cryptic language?

If the basis of their friendship was a shared affinity for bedding young adult women, that could have been stated without cloaking. To be honest, Trump’s success in attracting young adult women is one of the least secret things about him, because he constantly made sure that everyone knew about his triumphs.

It’s frankly hard to understand Trump’s card as anything other than a confession that he and Epstein like underage girls. Since Trump understood this, he denied writing the card even though he had no chance of having that denial hold.

Is there any other plausible explanation?