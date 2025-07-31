With Texas Republicans moving ahead with a plan to rewrite their congressional maps mid-decade to secure up to five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democrats are apparently split on how to react. Some believe that retaliating is a mistake, largely because they’ll lose an arms race but also because it’s bad policy that will justly open them up to charges of hypocrisy after years of advocating for non-partisan districting. Others believe that they have no choice to but to react if they want to have any chance of taking back control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

On at least one part of that dispute, it should be easy to pick the correct side. If the Democrats will lose an arms war then they shouldn’t participate in one, right?

And it’s pretty easy to explain why they’d lose one. Districts are supposed to be drawn up by states every ten years after the census is completed to begin a new decade. In order to engage in mid-decade redistricting, states must have both the will and the power to do so. The easiest way to get the power is to have a trifecta of control of both chambers of the state legislature and of the governor’s mansion. Currently, there are 15 Democratic trifectas, 23 Republican trifectas, and 12 states with split government.

But some states have taken power away from the governor and/or legislatures to draw the maps. To overcome this, the states would need to either change or ignore the law. So, the issue becomes a matter of will as much as power. The Republicans are easier to convince to ignore the law, especially when Donald Trump demands that they ignore the law. The Democrats don’t have a leader who can inspire fear, demand respect and issue orders. They also have to contend with the hypocrisy charge.

When you add this all up, it seems like the Republicans would wind up with more seats in a redistricting arms war than the Democrats. The Democrats would also, in the end, be much farther than they are now from a world in which partisan redistricting is a thing of the past.

But that doesn’t mean that they can afford to do nothing. California Governor Gavin Newsom is adamant that his state will redistrict to eliminate Republican seats if Texas goes ahead with their plan to redistrict to eliminate Democratic seats.

Map makers are looking at options that would target Republican Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa and David Valadao, according to a person associated with Newsom’s redistricting efforts. Once approved by the Democratic-controlled California Legislature, where Newsom has been successfully lobbying lawmakers for weeks, the maps would likely be put to California voters in a statewide ballot measure. The referendum plan is subject to change and has yet to receive final approval from Newsom, who has also publicly suggested the Legislature could change the maps without voter approval.

I’m not an election lawyer, but I can see that there are complications in California that don’t exist in Texas. What if the people of California reject the referendum? Is Newson correct that a referendum isn’t necessary? Does he think the conservative Supreme Court would agree with him?

Still, if Newsom can pull this off, it will offset the gains the GOP gets in Texas, making its effort pointless in terms of affecting control of the House after the upcoming midterms. The best way to prevent an arms war is to dissuade the other side from beginning one. I think that’s what Newsom, is attempting here. And from that standpoint, it’s unassailable.

He’s doing what he can to prevent an arms war, but also aiming to neuter the Republicans’ first step in the process. It’s within his power to attempt this, and there’s no good reason that he shouldn’t exercise it.