The White House released transcripts of their interview with Ghislaine Maxwell. I don’t know why. Virtually no one will believe anything she has to say. And that’s even more assured now that we can see what she actually said.

Naturally, Maxwell said she never saw Donald Trump be anything less than a gentleman. He never touched an underage girl or got a “massage.” Etc.

This could all be true but since she was talking to Trump defense lawyer/top DOJ official Todd Blanche and her only way out of prison is a pardon, she had every incentive to say things that would please the president. In other words, no one cares and no one is convinced.

She could have bolstered her credibility a bit if she’s been willing to spill dirt on anyone, but that wasn’t the case. She insists that the infamous photograph of her posing with Prince Andrew and an underage Virginia Giuffre is a fake. Not even the Royal Family is trying to sell that lame line of defense.

This is from 2022:

The Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has said. Prince Andrew, 61, will also stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, a royal source said. It comes as he faces a US civil action over sexual assault allegations – claims he has consistently denied. A source close to the duke said he would “continue to defend himself” against the case brought in New York by Virginia Giuffre.