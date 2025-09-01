Unlike Garrett Graff, I do not spend an inordinate amount of time worrying about presidential succession and possible nuclear armageddon. Of course, someone has to think about these things. But I just have a basic difficulty believing the country and the world could possibly be less safe if Donald Trump were incapacitated or dead than it is with him alert and alive. This is in no way a vote of confidence in J.D. Vance, but he’s not Trump and that makes him less likely to kill us all by delusion or mistake.

So, when I see all this speculation that Trump is dead or mortally ill or in some kind of vegetative state, my reaction isn’t worry but hope. Should I say that about my own president? Look, I’m just being honest about my feelings here. That”s supposed to be healthy, or so the psychologists say. Bottling things up just causes problems.

Sure, some other nuclear-armed power could decide a transition of power, even if temporary, is the perfect time to make a sneak attack on the USA. Are we prepared for that?

I know we have procedures and protocols. They’re just more likely to be followed by Vance than by Trump.

So, no, I am really not concerned about Trump’s health. I’m concerned about Trump.

But Graff is correct when he says the media is really treating Trump’s rather obvious health issues with kid gloves. You’d think they’d be keen to not repeat their failure to report Joe Biden’s decline before it became obvious for everyone to see in the presidential debate. But there still was more in-depth reporting about Biden’s health than there has been about Trump’s.

I’d like to know everything there is no know about how much longer I must endure this man. And, while I agree it’s important that America has a functioning president who can handle the nuclear football at a moment’s notice, it’s also important that that president not be Trump.

Contrary to speculation, he’s not dead yet. But he is stark raving mad.